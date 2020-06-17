The Bear River Health Department confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
BRHD reported 41 new cases on Tuesday. The increases bring the health district’s total confirmed cases to 1,174. Most of those cases, 1,087, have been in Cache County. There have been 85 in Box Elder and 2 in Rich County.
BRHD reports that 279 of district residents infected with COVID-19 have recovered, meaning it has close to 900 active cases.
The Utah Department of Health reports 37 hospitalizations among Cache County residents. BRHD reports 23 and has told The Herald Journal it is looking into the discrepancy.
In Utah overall, there have been a total of more than 15,000 confirmed cases out of nearly 279,000 tests performed. About 1,100 hospitalizations and 149 deaths have been attributed to the disease.
The Bear River Health District has the third-highest number of confirmed cases of any of Utah’s districts; only Utah County, with 2,776 cases, and Salt Lake County, with 7,809 have more. BRHD has the fifth-highest rate of cases by population, with 594 cases per 100,000 people. Cache has surpassed Utah County in per-capita cases, which has 446 cases per 100,000. The four districts with a higher density of cases are Summit County, with 1,076 per 100,000; Wasatch County, with 1,089; and San Juan, with 2,376.