Six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Bear River Health District, according to health officials, as the district continues to average upward of 20 new cases a day.
From July 4-10, the three-county district reported 161 new lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, an average of 23 a day. The rolling seven-day average appears to have bottomed out at just over 19 for July 6 and the six days prior.
The cumulative number of confirmed cases in the district was 1,825 as of Friday, with 1,303 of those estimated to have recovered. The latest figures mean the estimated number of active cases continues to trend downward to 522 on Friday to highs of over 1,000 in mid-June, although the latter number may have been inflated as the district’s epidemiology team struggled to keep up with recovery counts after a serious outbreak started in Cache County in late May. BRHD eventually switched to reporting estimated recoveries with a less strict definition.
Nearly 88% of the district’s cases are in Cache County, and all but four of the remainder are in Box Elder. Rich County has been reporting four cumulative cases since June 27.