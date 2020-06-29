The Bear River Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as estimated recoveries climbed to more than half of the district’s case total.
As of Monday, the cumulative total of lab-confirmed cases in the three-county health district was 1,593, and estimated recoveries reached 826. The number of hospitalizations among district residents rose by three, however, with BRHD reporting 10 Cache County residents and one Box Elder resident currently hospitalized with the virus.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases had fallen to about 25 on Monday as health officials stressed the importance of social distancing, especially for those who feel ill, frequent handwashing and wearing a mask or face covering in situations where you may come within 6 feet of someone outside your household.
The state overall reported 564 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to nearly 22,000 confirmed cases of the virus to date in Utah. Health officials reported the most coronavirus cases in one week since the pandemic began as a surge in infections continues across the state.
Officials reported 3,638 cases for the week ending Sunday, exceeding the prior record that had been set just a week earlier, KUTV-TV reported. That includes more than 470 new confirmed cases announced by officials Sunday.
Only one person died this weekend — an elderly woman in San Juan County, bringing the number of known fatalities from the virus to 167.
The Navajo Nation, which sprawls across Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, on Sunday reported 55 new coronavrius cases, bringing the total for the huge reservation to 7,469. The nation also reported one more death related to coronavirus, bringing the total to 363.
Preliminary reports from 12 health care facilities indicate about 5,082 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Tribal health officials said 53,913 people have been tested for the coronavirus so far.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
There have been 21,100 confirmed cases in Utah to date, although officials say the true number is likely higher because not all cases are diagnosed.