The Bear River Health District counted 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Once again, most of the new lab-confirmed cases were in Cache County. Just three of the new cases were in Box Elder County. Five of the new cases in Cache County and one in Box Elder were in residents older than 60. Only one case in Cache County was in a resident younger than 18. Total hospitalizations increased by one; 13 people have been hospitalized due to the illness in the district to date. Recovered cases stand at 86, meaning 255 cases are considered active.