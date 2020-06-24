The Bear River Health Department reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases to 39.
Tuesday's increase was relatively low as well, with 16 new cases confirmed.
The latest numbers bring the Bear River Health District to 1,446 cases detected during the pandemic. Cache accounts for most of the cases in the three-county district, with 1,328. Box Elder has reported 115 cases, and Rich County has confirmed three cases.
The health district reported 56 new recoveries on Wednesday, and it anticipates that number to rise fairly rapidly over the next while as it changes its definition of "recovery" from CDC's criteria to the state of Utah's criteria to help local epidemiology teams keep up with reporting recoveries since Cache County's outbreak began at the end of May.