The Bear River Health Department has reported relatively low increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past few days, but it has also reported the fourth coronavirus death among health district residents.
The Cache County resident who died was a woman between 65 and 84 living in a long-term care facility. Whether the care facility is in Cache County or elsewhere has not been disclosed.
BRHD reported four new cases on Wednesday and seven on Tuesday, the first time since May 26 that single-day increases were in the single digits. The rolling seven-day increase in cases dropped to about 18 for July 9-15.
BRHD will also be revising its COVID-19 statistics after investigators determined that a number of people had taken multiple tests but spelled their names differently around the time of the JBS outbreak testing in late May. BRHD expects the revised numbers to be out by the end of the week.
“During the investigation we discovered multiple individuals were tested multiple times and used different name spellings, and/or different addresses when they filled out their paperwork,” BRHD states on its website. “During case investigations our epidemiological team recognized these discrepancies and have spent the last few weeks trying to update the system. We anticipate our total case counts will be more in line with what the state is reporting.”
On Wednesday, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,811 cases, while the district is reporting 1,902. UDOH’s numbers put BRHD as the health jurisdiction with the fifth-highest density of cases in the state, with 982 cases per 100,000 residents. The only areas with higher densities are San Juan, with 3,165 cases per 100,000 residents; Summit County, with 1,424 cases per 100,000 residents; Wasatch County, with 1,399 cases per 100,000 residents; and Salt Lake County, with 1,328 cases per 100,000 residents. After Bear River, the next-highest concentration is in Southwest Utah, which is reporting 885 cases per 100,000 residents.