Ten more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Bear River Health District over the weekend.
The new numbers include eight new cases in Cache County and two new cases in Box Elder County. The cases come on the heels of six new cases in Cache County reported on Friday. There are still zero confirmed cases in the only other county in the health district, Rich. Cumulatively, there have been 80 cases in the district: 59 in Cache and 21 in Box Elder. The positives are out of 4,700 tests performed, meaning 1.7% of people tested were positive, compared to 4.2% for the state overall.
Fifty-three of the cases are considered "recovered," including 14 in Box Elder and 39 in Cache. By BRHD's definition, "recovered individuals must be at least 3 days fever free without the use of medication, have improvement in respiratory symptoms, and 10 days must have passed since symptoms first appeared."
By age, two of the Box Elder cases and seven of the Cache cases are under 18 years of age. Three in Box Elder and 13 in Cache are over 60.
When an individual tests positive, the BRHD epidemiology team is notified and begins an investigation, tracing that person's contacts to determine who else may have been exposed. Individuals with significant exposure are quarantined.
For more information, visit brhd.org.