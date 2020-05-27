Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cache County on Wednesday, according to the Bear River Health Department.
The increase in lab-confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus follows six new cases in the three-county health district reported over the Memorial Day weekend.
Seven of the 10 new cases reported Wednesday are in the 18-60 age range, and three are older than 60.
The new cases bring the district's cumulative total to 115 cases, 78 of which the district counts as "recovered."
BRHD counts individuals as recovered if they "have been fever free at least 3 days without the use of fever reducing medications, have improvement in respiratory symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first began or a positive test was obtained."
As of Wednesday, 89 of the district's cases are from Cache County and 26 are from Box Elder. Rich, the other county in the Bear River Health District, is still reporting zero cases.
Results from a total of 6,352 tests had been counted in the district as of Tuesday, according to BRHD.
The state overall reported 86 new cases Tuesday, bringing its cumulative total to more than 8,700. Results of more than 200,000 tests have been reported. There have been 105 deaths attributed to the disease among Utah residents.
More than half of the state's confirmed cases are in Salt Lake County, with more than 4,600 cases. Utah County has the second-most total cases, with more than 1,700.
San Juan County has about 270 cases, but its lower population means the rate of detected positives is the state's highest at 1,760 per 100,000 residents. Summit County, with 405 cases, has the second-highest rate, 966 per 100,000 residents. Though it has the highest number of positives, Salt Lake County's rate is 402 per 100,000 residents. The Bear River Health District reports 57 cases per 100,000 residents.
BRHD officials state that when individuals in the district test positive, they immediately begin "contact tracing," an investigation to determine who else may have been significantly exposed to the infected person. People with likely exposure are tested and asked to quarantine.
Case counts only reflect the number of positive results among people who have been tested. Delays in results, availability of testing, and factors influencing who wants to be tested or can obtain testing mean case counts are an indicator of where health officials have confirmed the virus is in the community, not a precise count of everywhere the virus is spreading.