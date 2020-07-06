Bear River Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as the seven-day rolling average of case confirmations continues to decrease.
A total of 1,724 cases of the disease have been found in the health district, which covers Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. Of those, 1,019 cases are estimated to have recovered. Five district residents are currently hospitalized, BRHD reports.
The health department reported 26 new cases last Thursday; 31 on Friday, July 4; and 16 on Sunday. The rolling seven-day average in new daily cases has fallen to just below 19.
The state as a whole reported 517 new cases on Monday, bringing Utah to a total of 25,469 confirmations of the disease, with 14,448 estimated recoveries. A total of 190 deaths have been attributed to the disease, and 192 positive cases are currently hospitalized.