The Bear River Health Department reported 19 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, following a weekend of relatively low numbers.
The average of new daily cases for Monday and the six days prior was about 16, a figure boosted by the report of 25 new cases on Sept. 2 and 41 on Sept. 3. Those numbers are well above the average for the past several weeks due to testing from an outbreak at the Cache County Jail in which 46 inmates were reported positive. All but one of those inmates were asymptomatic, according to the Cache County Sheriff's Office.
The numbers reported on Labor Day don't reflect holiday gatherings on that day, since it can take weeks for the effect of events to show up in test numbers because it takes time for symptoms to appear in patients, for test results to come back and for epidemiologists to trace patients' contacts to find asymptomatic cases.
There are about 300 active cases of COVID-19 in the three-county health district, BRHD estimates. Nearly 2,700 people in the district have tested positive for the virus over the course of the pandemic. About 83% of those cases have been from Cache County, with most of the rest coming from Box Elder County. Rich County has detected a total of 11 cases of the virus.