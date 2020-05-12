The Bear River Health Department is reporting three new lab confirmations of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Two of the new cases were in Box Elder, and on was in Cache County. Wednesday’s report brings the health district, which also covers Rich County, up to 83 cumulative lab-confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That number includes 60 cases from Cache, 23 cases from Box Elder, and zero cases from Rich County.
Of the confirmed cases, 10 individuals have been hospitalized, and 54 are considered recovered. BRHD, following CDC guidelines, defines recovered individuals as those who “have been fever free at least 3 days without the use of fever reducing medications, have improvement in respiratory symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first began or a positive test was obtained.”
In the state overall, there are more than 6,600 confirmed cases out of almost 157,000 tests. Utah reports 553 hospitalizations and 75 deaths due to the disease. More than half of positives in the state come from Salt Lake County, followed by Utah County for total case count. Summit and San Juan counties have the highest case rates.
For more info, visit brhd.org/coronavirus or coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts.