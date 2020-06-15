The Bear River Health Department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing Cache County’s total to more than 1,000 cumulative detected infections.
The cumulative total of lab-confirmed cases in the Bear River Health District stood at 1,103 as of Monday. Of those cases, 1,020 have been in Cache County, 82 in Box Elder and one in Rich. In the district, 271 cases are listed as recovered.
Over the weekend, BRHD logged 17 new cases on Sunday and 31 on Saturday.
The state overall reports more than 14,600 cumulative cases, out of nearly 273,000 tests performed.