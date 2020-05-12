Following a cluster of positive cases from Friday to Monday, the Bear River Health Department is reporting zero new lab confirmations of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Tuesday's report leaves the health district, which covers Cache, Rich and Box Elder counties, at 80 cumulative lab-confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That number includes 59 cases from Cache, 21 cases from Box Elder, and zero cases from Rich County.
Of the confirmed cases, 10 individuals have been hospitalized, and 54 are considered recovered. BRHD, following CDC guidelines, defines recovered individuals as those who "have been fever free at least 3 days without the use of fever reducing medications, have improvement in respiratory symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first began or a positive test was obtained."
In the state overall, there are nearly 6,500 confirmed cases out of more than 153,000 tests. Utah reports 535 hospitalizations and 73 deaths due to the disease. More than half of positives in the state come from Salt Lake County, followed by Utah County for total case count. Summit and San Juan counties have the highest case rates.
For more info, visit brhd.org/coronavirus or coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts.