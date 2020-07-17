The Bear River Health District reported 47 new lab-confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.
Following 30 new cases reported Thursday, Friday’s report brings the average number of new daily cases over the past seven days to 22. The first single-digit increases since late May, with seven on Tuesday and only four on Wednesday, helped bring that average down despite the relatively high numbers Thursday and Friday.
There are an estimated 465 active cases in the three-county health district.
The Bear River Health Department has revised its cumulative case total after investigating a discrepancy caused by multiple individuals who were counted more than once because they tested positive at multiple times during the outbreak but “used different name spellings, and/or different addresses when they filled out their paperwork.”
According to the new totals, 1,872 people in the district have tested positive for coronavirus over the course of the pandemic, and 1,407 are estimated to have recovered. Six district residents are currently hospitalized with the virus: Four from Cache County and two from Box Elder.
Most of the district’s cases, 1,620, have been among Cache County residents, while Box Elder reports 247 and Rich County reports five.
Statewide, there have been nearly 32,600 cases of COVID-19, with nearly 19,900 estimated recoveries as of Friday. The rolling 7-day average of new daily cases was 599, and the rolling 7-day average percent of positive lab tests was about 10%. The state reported 198 people hospitalized with the virus as of Friday, and 235 deaths have been attributed to the virus.