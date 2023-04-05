Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A massive explosion that leveled an indoor horse arena in the small Franklin County community of Thatcher two weeks ago and sent one man to a Salt Lake City hospital with life-threatening burns was due to a propane leak caused by snow sliding off the roof of the building, an investigation has found.

Firefighters from Franklin County, Caribou County and the City of Grace responded just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21 to the scene of the explosion at 15852 N. Hwy 34. Responders found an approximately 10,000-square-foot building had been completely destroyed by an explosion that also blew windows out of nearby homes.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.