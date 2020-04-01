Here’s a roundup of official announcements and other useful information about the coronavirus response.
This situation is rapidly evolving and information in articles may quickly be outdated. For the latest local public health info, visit brhd.org/coronavirus/.
Case Counts
As of Thursday, there are 1,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Utah, with 21,065 people reported tested. There have been 100 hospitalizations due to the disease and seven deaths.
In the Bear River Health District, there were 24 confirmed cases as of Thursday.
The Bear River Health Department announced Thursday that by tracing one confirmed case, it identified 10 people who are symptomatic and is testing them. Forty-six individuals have been quarantined as a result of the investigation.
Three cases have been reported among Utah State University students and staff, though because students have been told to return to their permanent homes if they can, students who test positive may not necessarily be in Cache Valley or reflected in the BRHD count.
Summerfest canceled
The board of Summerfest Arts Faire has announced that their 2020 festival will be cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19. The festival is usually held on Father’s Day weekend at Logan’s Latter-day Saint Tabernacle Square. Board chair Debbie Ditton said that the group closely studied Gov. Herbert’s three-part COVID-19 plan before making the decision. “It was clear to us that even in the Governor’s Stabilization phase, there will be limits on the size of gatherings. We felt that having a gathering of some 60,000 people at this time would be irresponsible,” Ditton said.
Ditton said that the board expects to have the festival better than ever in 2021. “We are also considering the possibility of having a small event this fall,” she said. “We will announce that if we are able to make it happen.”
For the past 36 years, Summerfest has presented a mix of local, regional, and national artists, musicians, and food.
For more information, visit Summerfest’s website at www.logansummerfest.com, or call (435) 213-3858.