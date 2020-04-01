Here’s a roundup of official announcements and other useful information about the coronavirus response.
This situation is rapidly evolving and information in articles may quickly be outdated. For the latest local public health info, visit brhd.org/coronavirus/.
Case Counts
As of Friday, there are 1,246 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Utah, with 24,248 people reported tested. There have been 106 hospitalizations due to the disease and seven deaths.
In the Bear River Health District, there were 25 confirmed cases as of Friday: 10 in Box Elder, 15 in Cache County.
The Bear River Health Department announced Thursday that by tracing one confirmed case, it identified 10 people who are symptomatic and is testing them. About 50 individuals have been quarantined as a result of the investigation.
Three cases have been reported among Utah State University students and staff, though because students have been told to return to their permanent homes if they can, students who test positive may not necessarily be in Cache Valley or reflected in the BRHD count.
Summerfest canceled
The board of Summerfest Arts Faire has announced that their 2020 festival will be cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19. The festival is usually held on Father’s Day weekend at Logan’s Latter-day Saint Tabernacle Square. Board chair Debbie Ditton said that the group closely studied Gov. Herbert’s three-part COVID-19 plan before making the decision. “It was clear to us that even in the Governor’s Stabilization phase, there will be limits on the size of gatherings. We felt that having a gathering of some 60,000 people at this time would be irresponsible,” Ditton said.
Ditton said that the board expects to have the festival better than ever in 2021. “We are also considering the possibility of having a small event this fall,” she said. “We will announce that if we are able to make it happen.”
For the past 36 years, Summerfest has presented a mix of local, regional, and national artists, musicians, and food.
For more information, visit Summerfest’s website at www.logansummerfest.com, or call (435) 213-3858.
DWR public shooting ranges closed to prevent spread of COVID-19
Salt Lake City — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' two public shooting ranges will be closed beginning Friday, April 3, until further notice, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On March 26, the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range announced a few closures to different areas of the facility due to earthquake damage and to adhere to social distancing directives. However, the DWR decided to close the entire facility, as well as its Cache Valley Public Shooting Range, located in Logan, beginning Friday.
"We recognize that Utahns need spaces to enjoy outdoor recreation at this time," DWR Hunter Education Coordinator Gary Cook said. "However, it was becoming increasingly difficult to enforce the health recommendations, and we had some visitors who were not adhering to social distancing guidelines at our facilities. Our main priority is to keep our staff, volunteers and others safe — we are committed to following the recommendations from health officials and other government leaders."
Before going out to fish or enjoy other wildlife-activities this spring, the DWR recommends checking with the appropriate land-management agency and county officials before planning a trip. Many counties are enforcing new recreation-related rules and restrictions that may affect your ability to visit, camp or recreate in the area.