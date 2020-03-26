Here’s a roundup of official announcements and other useful information about the coronavirus response.
This situation is rapidly evolving and information in articles may quickly be outdated. For the latest local public health info, visit brhd.org/coronavirus/.
Bear River Health Dept.
There are 7 confirmed cases in the Bear River Health District as of Thursday afternoon. There are 2 confirmed cases in Box Elder County and 5 in Cache, up from 4 cases in Cache reported as of Wednesday.
The Bear River Health Department is working with the Utah Department of Health, health care providers, and other partners to monitor the novel coronavirus outbreak that began in early December 2019 and continues to expand in other countries.
Utah has 402 confirmed cases and 1 death of COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from 346 reported on Wednesday. About 7,710 tests have been processed and reported as of Thursday up from about 6,837 Wednesday.
Most cases are being reported in Salt Lake and Summit counties. For a full breakdown of where these cases are located, visit coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts.
Individuals who may have had close contact with confirmed cases will be notified by the health department. Case counts will update daily by 1 p.m.
Rocky Mountain Power modifies service at recreation areas in response to COVID-19 public health emergency
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, Rocky Mountain Power is modifying operations of its recreation sites in Idaho and Utah until further notice.
During the COVID-19 emergency, outlets for appropriately distanced recreation are important, as long as activities are done within state and federal health directives. Rocky Mountain Power appreciates patience from the public as the company works to maintain these opportunities while observing guidelines pertaining to social distancing and safety.
Most trails and boat ramps will remain open unless noted below. Restrooms will be on limited maintenance with users asked to bring their own personal hygiene materials.
Idaho Recreation Sites – Interim Operations
• Soda Day Use Area – Open; Limited maintenance for restroom facilities
• Oneida Boater Put-In and Take-Out – Open; Limited maintenance for restroom facilities
• Black Canyon Boater Put-In and Take-Out – Open; Limited maintenance for restroom facilities
• Ashton Fishing Access – Open
Utah Recreation Sites – Interim Operations
• Cutler Reservoir Day Use Sites – Open; Limited maintenance for restroom facilities
• Weber – Open; Limited maintenance for restroom facilities
• Stairs (Big Cottonwood Canyon) – Closed