Here’s a roundup of official announcements and other useful information about the coronavirus response.
This situation is rapidly evolving and information in articles may quickly be outdated. For the latest local public health info, visit brhd.org/coronavirus/.
Bear River Health Dept.
The Bear River Health Department is working with the Utah Department of Health, health care providers, and other partners to monitor the novel coronavirus outbreak that began in early December 2019 and continues to expand in other countries.
Utah has 257 cases and 1 death of COVID-19, up from 68 reported on Sunday. About 5,050 tests have been processed and reported as of Monday, up from less than 1,000 Sunday. Most cases are being reported in Salt Lake and Summit counties. For a full breakdown of where these cases are located, visit coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts.
There are 4 confirmed cases in the Bear River Health District: 1 in Box Elder, 3 in Cache. Cache County's number is up from the two confirmed cases reported last week.
Individuals who may have had close contact with confirmed cases will be notified by the health department. The health department has been receiving numerous calls from people who are concerned about the announcement of a positive case, as well as rumors of additional cases. Please be informed that our epidemiology team investigates all potential cases. We will update case counts daily by 1 p.m. Please check back regularly for the most up-to-date information.
School closures
Gov. Gary R. Herbert, State Superintendent Syd Dickson, and Acting Commissioner of Technical Education Jared Haines announced today that Utah’s K-12 public schools will extend their dismissal through Friday, May 1, and that Utah’s technical colleges will suspend teaching from Monday, March 30 until Friday, May 1. These entities will continue to evaluate the situation to make a determination about the remaining school year.
Gov. Herbert expressed his appreciation to the educators throughout our state who have quickly adapted their instruction to remote learning platforms.“These are unprecedented times in Utah’s and our nation’s history,” the governor said.
Distance learning will continue during the extended dismissal for all K-12 public schools, where feasible. Employees will be limited at school buildings, following the Governor’s and CDC’s guidelines to avoid gatherings of groups of ten or more. Teachers are being, and will continue to be, encouraged to telecommute when possible.
Cache County School District
Grab-and-Go Meals
Starting on Monday, March 23, buses are delivering free breakfasts and lunches for all children up to 18 years old. School breakfast and lunch will also still be served at all school sites from 11 a.m. to noon.
The district asks participants to help them anticipate how many lunches it will need by filling out a survey at ccsdut.org/grabandgo. The survey only needs to be filled out once.
Following are the details of this program:
—The meal delivered daily will be a lunch, accompanied by a breakfast for the next day.
—Bus drivers will be driving their regular afternoon elementary routes, in the same sequence as they do every afternoon.
—Buses will arrive at the first drop off bus stop at 11:30 a.m. so parents can plan from that point for an estimated time to your bus stop. To see your neighborhood bus routes, check the CCSD Bus and Boundary Map.
—Please be at the bus stop, when the bus arrives, to receive meals.
In the interest of social distancing, please limit the number of people who pick up your family's meals. It is not necessary for students to be present when picking up their lunch.
There will not be separate bus stops for elementary and secondary students, as ALL MEALS will be picked up at elementary bus stops.
If you live in the walk zone of the school, please go to your school site.
All 25 school locations will be open for pickup from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Parents with students at more than one school may pick up all their student meals at whichever school is most convenient.
Meals cannot be consumed at the school site. They must be taken home.
Only one meal per child, please.
For more information, visit www.ccsdut.org/grabandgo.
USU Reschedules In-Person Commencement Events for August 2020
Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announced Monday, March 23, USU will conduct an in-person commencement ceremony in Logan on Aug. 28-29, 2020. Statewide campuses will plan graduation events for the first two weeks of September, with specific dates to be determined. All events are contingent on public health circumstances surrounding the global pandemic.
The university canceled its April 30 and May 1 commencement and convocation events in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. All other institutions in the Utah System of Higher Education also canceled or postponed commencement events this spring.
In August, graduates will have the opportunity to participate in traditional commencement celebrations, in addition to events unique to this year. The university has planned a full commencement in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, and colleges will schedule their own ceremonies for the afternoon of Aug. 29.
Edith Bowen Laboratory School
Edith Bowen Laboratory School is participating in the Emergency Covid-19 Seamless Summer Option. Meals will be provided to all children, under the age of 18, without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. To be able to prepare the appropriate number of lunches each day, please contact Linette Hlavaty (linette.hlavaty@usu.edu) or go to Edith Laboratory School Facebook page for info/link on how to sign up for lunches each day. Curbside Pickup will be from 11:30-12, on the West Side of Edith Bowen Laboratory School at the 1st grade carpool area. Lunch will not be available during spring break, March 30-April 3.
Logan Environmental Dept.
SCALEHOUSE PROCEDURE CHANGES
The landfill will remain open to the public during the COVID-19 outbreak, but workers will maintain recommended social distancing to protect the health and safety of everyone. Until further notice, all transactions at the Logan Landfill and Transfer Station Scalehouse will be conducted over the telephone and the department will not be accepting cash payments.
When dropping material at the Landfill or Transfer Station, residents will need to call (435)716-9777 and press “0” as they pull up to the scales to speak with an attendant and make a payment.
Cache Humane Society
The Cache Humane Society closed its offices to the public Monday, but staff is still caring for animals on-site.
Adoptions are still available, initiated via an online questionnaire: cachehumane.org/animals/adopt-a-pet.
Scheduled appointments for the community spay/neuter clinic will be honored. The vaccine clinic is closed for the time being.
Volunteers are still welcome to come help, and people can still sign up to foster animals.
Cache County offices move to partial closure
Cache County is deeply concerned for the welfare of its employees and the general public. Therefore, at this time, County Executive Craig Buttars has determined to move to a partial closure status for all county offices. We continue to encourage citizens to conduct as much business with the county online as possible. However, if transactions cannot be completed online, appointments can be made with individual departments. Beginning Wednesday, March 25, 2020, access to county buildings will be by appointment only. Please call the department before arriving so accommodations can be made to allow access and conduct business following the precautionary protocols set by the CDC and the Bear River Health Department for the COVID-19 pandemic. We are consulting with the Bear River Health Department (435)792-6500 on an hourly basis and relying on their well-researched and evaluated information. Of course, the current situation is very fluid, and things can change quickly, but we believe this is the best practice for our government offices at this time. It is anticipated that this partial closure will continue through Friday, April 10, 2020.