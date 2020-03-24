Here’s a roundup of official announcements and other useful information about the coronavirus response.
This situation is rapidly evolving and information in articles may quickly be outdated. For the latest local public health info, visit brhd.org/coronavirus/.
Bear River Health Dept.
There are 5 confirmed cases in the Bear River Health District as of Tuesday afternoon. There is 1 confirmed case in Box Elder County and 4 in Cache, up from 3 cases in Cache reported as of Monday.
The Bear River Health Department is working with the Utah Department of Health, health care providers, and other partners to monitor the novel coronavirus outbreak that began in early December 2019 and continues to expand in other countries.
Utah has 298 cases and 1 death of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up from 257 reported on Monday. About 5,825 tests have been processed and reported as of Tuesday, up from about 5,050 Monday.
Most cases are being reported in Salt Lake and Summit counties. For a full breakdown of where these cases are located, visit coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts.
Individuals who may have had close contact with confirmed cases will be notified by the health department. The health department has been receiving numerous calls from people who are concerned about the announcement of a positive case, as well as rumors of additional cases. Please be informed that our epidemiology team investigates all potential cases. We will update case counts daily by 1 p.m. Please check back regularly for the most up-to-date information.