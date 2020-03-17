Here’s a roundup of official announcements and other useful information about the coronavirus response.
This situation is rapidly evolving and information in articles may quickly be outdated. For the latest local public health info, visit brhd.org/coronavirus/.
BRHD update for March 17
The Bear River Health Department is working with the Utah Department of Health, healthcare providers, and other partners to monitor an outbreak caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (COVID-19) first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province China. This outbreak began in early December 2019 and continues to expand in other countries.
Utah had 29 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. (And 10 visitors.)
There are not any detected cases in Box Elder, Cache or Rich Counties.
Utah’s disease surveillance system is working as designed, as public health officials and health care providers are coordinating to identify and investigate potential cases. The BRHD has activated emergency preparedness plans to ensure effective communication and coordination takes place with all involved agencies.
The BRHD recommends that community members get information about COVID-19 from reliable sources only. We have been made aware of persons on social media who are impersonating the Bear River Health Department. We will investigate instances where individuals portray to be the health department. Any conduct that violates criminal code will be prosecuted.
* * *
Cache Refugee & Immigrant Connection
The Cache Refugee & Immigrant Connection has temporarily suspended its services due concerns about COVID-19. The office is still available by phone at (435)915-6689.
* * *
American West Heritage Center
Due to coronavirus response, Baby Animal Days will be postponed until at least may. AWHC encourages patrons to stay tuned for updates and ticket details at awhc.org.
* * *
Utah Dept. of Agriculture & Food says open
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food announced Tuesday morning that it is still open for business at its offices and in the field.
“We are a service organization with regulatory responsibilities,” said Interim Commissioner Kelly Pehrson. “Those words have never meant more than they do now. We are committed to helping ensure Utah’s farmers, ranchers and food producers continue to provide safe, healthy food.”
All vital services including food production, animal health and identification, and plant and insect inspections will continue.
Officials said employees will telecommute when possible, but offices will remain open as usual.
“We also encourage everyone to look for and purchase local Utah food when possible from restaurants, food trucks, grocery stores and farmers markets,” Pehrson said.
For businesses and farms that package or process food, we recommend basic precautions be taken by following all of the recommendations provided thus far by the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html.
* * *
Intermountain Healthcare Updates Visitor Guidelines for Hospitals and Clinics
Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, updated visitor guidelines will take effect at Intermountain Healthcare hospitals and clinics in Utah and Idaho. The new guidelines are as follows:
Intermountain Healthcare Hospitals
—If you are sick, please do not visit or accompany a patient, and do not enter the facility except to seek care for yourself.
—No hospital visitors will be allowed except in the following circumstances:
Two visitors allowed only for:
— Obstetric patients — one partner, one birth support person.
— Well-Baby patients — may have both parents present.
—End-of-life patients.
One visitor allowed only for:
—Minors under age 18 — one visitor or guardian per day.
—Patients with disruptive behaviors or altered mental status (where caregiver provides safety/information).
—Patients undergoing surgery or procedures — one visitor who must leave the hospital as soon as reasonable after the procedure.
—Patients who have an appointment at a hospital-based clinic, laboratory or radiology department, or visiting the Emergency Department.
—Patients at admission and discharge.
—No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed to enter a hospital except to seek care for themselves.
—No visitors allowed to patients who have been confirmed or possibly have COVID-19.
—All visitors required to wash their hands or use alcohol sanitizer before and after leaving a patient room, exam room, and a facility.
Intermountain Clinics and InstaCares
—If you are sick, do not visit or accompany a patient, and do not enter the facility except to seek care for yourself.
—One guest of any age may accompany a patient.
—There will be no guests of patients allowed who have been confirmed or possibly have COVID-19.
—All visitors required to wash their hands or use alcohol sanitizer before and after leaving a patient room, exam room, and a facility.
“While this change may create challenging situations for some people, it is a necessary and appropriate step given the anticipated growth in the number of Utah cases of COVID-19. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time that we’re working to ensure the safety of our patients, caregivers, and community,” said Mark Briesacher, MD, chief physician executive for Intermountain Healthcare.
* * *
Smith's sets special hours for senior shoppers
Starting Wednesday, March 18, Smith’s Food & Drug Stores will dedicate the first hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:00 am to 8:00 am, solely to the shopping needs of senior citizens until further notice. This group is the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Each store will have staff on hand to help those that need special accommodations. For all other customers, temporary store hours will continue to be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice. In addition, Smith’s is evaluating extending pharmacy hours to open earlier for seniors.