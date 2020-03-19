Here’s a roundup of official announcements and other useful information about the coronavirus response.
This situation is rapidly evolving and information in articles may quickly be outdated. For the latest local public health info, visit brhd.org/coronavirus/.
UDOH COVID-19 Update for Thursday
Case Counts: Thursday, Utah is reporting 78 total cases statewide. Utah residents account for 68 of these cases, visitors account for the remaining 10. Visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/latest for a detailed breakdown of cases.
Rep. Ben McAdams tests positive: The congressman, who represents Utah’s 4th District, was one of the first two members of Congress who tested positive. He announced the results Wednesday evening.
New orders from Governor: To limit the spread of COVID-19 and help the bars and restaurants impacted by dining restrictions, Gov. Gary Herbert issued three special orders on Wednesday evening. The orders will allow public meetings to be conducted electronically, remote viewing of hearings for the Board of Parole and Pardons, and the return of unopened beer, wine, and liquor to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Virtual story time: The Utah State Library is streaming a story time every morning at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page.
Community fundraising: The United Way of Salt Lake is collecting donations to help the children and families most impacted by the closures of schools and loss of work because of COVID-19. Other organizations are also putting out calls for blood donations, volunteers, and food for the economically vulnerable.
Early shopping: Multiple grocery store chains are providing hours where those at the highest risk from COVID-19 can shop with limited interaction with the rest of the public.
* * *
State Board of Education suspends end-of-year testing
State officials emailed K-12 educators Thursday to inform them that statewide testing requirements have been suspended for this school year:
Earlier today the Utah State Board of Education moved to suspend the requirement for the administration of statewide assessments this year.
The Board values measurement of learning and growth. The transparency the data provides to the education community, and the role it plays in providing support for improved outcomes for Utah students is invaluable. However, during this extraordinary time, the health and safety, both individual and community, should be the focus of our energies and decision making. The prospect of schools being held accountable to administer required assessments and impacted by the resulting accountability determinations is an unnecessary distraction to the challenges of maintaining a continuity of instructional service, minimizing trauma and stress, and striving to meet the needs of each student.
While no one knows how long the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will persist, it is reasonable to expect disruptions to our daily routines for at least several more weeks. This means that even when schools are able to resume normal operations, if testing were to resume, we could expect impoverished data as a result of the increased anxiety and uneven access to high-quality instructional services, technology, and home supports and structures.
Educators will undoubtedly have questions about the impact of this decision on existing accountability determinations. USBE staff will work to determine and share those answers in the coming weeks/months.
In the meantime, we encourage schools to continue to focus on providing high-quality instruction, that meets the individual needs of each student and following the directions of the state health department and other leaders in order to maintain the health and wellbeing of the community, including themselves.
Stay safe and healthy!
Darin Nielsen
Assistant Superintendent of Student Learning
Utah State Board of Education
* * *
Update from Logan Mayor Holly Daines
Logan Mayor Holly Daines released the following message Thursday afternoon:
During this stressful time, we at Logan City are doing all we can to adapt to rapidly changing situations. We regularly update our website and social media with new information, including help for small businesses affected by COVID-19. Thank you for making sacrifices and being considerate of others to help our community get through this!
Infrastructure is intact
Yesterday, Logan City experienced aftershocks from the 5.7 magnitude earthquake centered in Magna, UT. All city infrastructure is functioning normally with no damage.
We are open for business, but via phone and online
Logan City is conducting business, but at the direction of federal and state officials to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and in order to protect the health of our employees, we have many employees working from home and all city buildings are open by appointment only. The website lists specific contact information, and there is signage at each building. PLEASE conduct business via phone and online wherever possible: (435) 716-9000. We are here to help!
We are trying to set a good example, and encourage other businesses to do the same.
We all need to get work done, so all city department heads are working to ensure social distancing, (which includes some employees working from home, rolling schedules, coming to the office only as needed, etc.). We encourage everyone to be diligent at using the phone, having conference calls instead of face to face meetings, keeping distances of six feet, and practicing extra cautious handwashing and hygiene. For our crews that work outdoors in small teams (usually four or less) that situation seems acceptable to us. If people have any symptoms of fever, cough, etc. PLEASE STAY HOME! Be especially mindful of employees who may be high risk and work with them individually.
Support Small Businesses Where Possible
The closures have hit everyone hard, but particularly small, local businesses. Yesterday the Governor closed all restaurants to take-out and pick up only. Be creative about new ways of doing business to support our economy.
Use parks and trails, just not in big groups
Enjoy our trails and parks where you can spread out! It’s great to get outside, walk, run and ride bikes. Be cautious about congregating at places like playgrounds. We’ve closed the skate park, for that reason, but tennis and pickleball courts are open! Practice social distancing and carry hand sanitizer.
THE GOAL IS TO “FLATTEN THE CURVE” SO WE DON’T OVERWHELM THE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM. WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS!
* * *
Cache County Senior Citizen Center
The Cache County Senior Citizen Center is in need of some items.
The center is closed to the public for the time being but is still delivering Meals on Wheels to recipients in all of Cache County and offering curbside pickup for lunch to all individuals that are 60 and older.
The center needs hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, gloves and new T-shirt bags (plastic bags) to help volunteers and clients stay safe while delivering these meals.
Some seniors have also been unable to get adult diapers.
Call (435)755-1720 if you have questions or can help. Donations can be dropped off at 240 N. 100 East, Logan.