The Bear River Health Department reported one of its largest single-day jumps in Cache County's confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Eight new cases in Cache County reported Wednesday bring the cumulative total up to 72. Box Elder County, also part of the Bear River Health District, reported no new cases Wednesday for a cumulative total of 25. The other county in the district, Rich, is still reporting zero cases.
Seven of the new cases on Wednesday are in patients between 18 and 60 years old, and the other is older than 60.
Sixty-two of the district's 97 cases are considered recovered, meaning they haven't had a fever for at least three days, respiratory symptoms are improving and it's been at least 10 days since symptoms began or the patient tested positive.
BRHD reported no new cases on Tuesday.
There are more than 7,700 cumulative cases in Utah as of Wednesday, out of nearly 180,000 tests performed. Ninety people have died after testing positive for the disease.