Cache and Logan school officials are asking parents to talk with their kids about online safety, bullying and recent trends of joking about school threats.
Logan City School District Superintendent Frank Schofield made a request to parents gearing up for the holiday break: “take five minutes” to discuss with children the best practices for digital communication and social media.
In a video posted Wednesday, Schofield said there have been a number of incidents locally and around the state involving students posting information construed as safety threats.
The Cache County School District emailed parents about the trends, as well, saying "currently, there are no credible threats that we are responding to," and "while we don't want to overreact, we also don't want to underreact."
The district also mentioned other challenges with TikTok challenges, likely referencing the "devious licks" challenge involving users filming themselves during or after acts of vandalism, thefts and petty crimes.
"We encourage parents to visit with their children about appropriate use of cell phones and social media apps," the district stated. "We live in a day and age when many students carry cameras and engage in making and posting videos. While much of this can be harmless fun, sometimes it is easy for young adults to cross lines into activities which can be dangerous to themselves or to others around them."
Schofield said other incidents have involved social media, texts and emails spreading false, “negative comments” about other students. These incidents of “cyber bullying,” according to Schofield, are on the rise and may result in school discipline or legal action.
“We have students who are presenting the information that they put out on social media as attempts at being funny,” Schofield said in the video, “and unfortunately those attempts are still causing harm to others, and consequently the students who are putting the information out are being held responsible.”
On Nov. 8, classes at Logan High School were delayed roughly two hours due to a purported bomb threat on Instagram. Logan City Police responded as well as bomb dogs from Utah State University Police Department and the Utah Joint Terriorism Task Force. No threats or explosives were detected.
According to a search warrant filed with the 1st District Court, officers were initially notified of the incident through the Utah Crisis Line. The warrant states a post from Nov. 8 stated, “for my final funny I will blow up LHS.” Another post dated a month earlier stated “there are twenty pounds of explosives at the school,” police wrote.
Upon further investigation, police said a male juvenile contacted about the incident indicated the posts were attempts at humor.
Earlier this week, eight schools in Box Elder School District were moved online for a day after potential threats emerged on social media. Though the initial threat was found carved in a school bathroom on Dec. 10, authorities investigating the matter found additional alleged threats and social media posts over the weekend that concerned administration.
The Tremonton Garland Police Department indicated the alleged threats were “attempts at being funny, which were not funny.”
Schofield said there are resources available for parents working through this issues with their kids on the school district’s website.
“Our goal as a school district is to ensure that all of our students have a safe, positive environment to learn in at school,” Schofield said. “Social media interactions can have a negative impact on that environment if we don't, as the adults, as parents and educators, take steps to make sure our children know what is appropriate, what is expected and how they each have a responsibility in protecting the safety of their peers and the other individuals they share the community with.”