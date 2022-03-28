A Monday morning car crash seriously injured two Cache Valley brothers after they failed to yield to a water truck, authorities say.
The collision occurred at the intersection of 1800 South 1000 West in Logan at around 7:45 a.m.
According to Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen, the 14-year-old and 18-year-old brothers were stopped at the intersection facing east, waiting to make a left turn to head northbound toward Logan High School.
While making the turn, Jensen said the teenagers failed to yield and were struck broadside by a southbound water truck. The collision pushed the teenagers’ Nissan Altima into a third vehicle.
Jensen said the teenage brothers were “critically” injured and transferred to a hospital for treatment. Helicopters were summoned for the brothers, Jensen said, and both were still alive.
“I think the 14-year old will be fine. I worry about the 18-year old,” Jensen said, explaining he’d spent a decade on the University of Utah’s medical helicopter. “I know hurt when I see it.”
The impact was “significant,” Jensen said, estimating at least two feet of intrusion where the water truck hit the Altima.
Jensen encouraged drivers to be mindful — even during humdrum, day-to-day travel.
“I think we all have a tendency to allow life to get in the way,” Jensen said. “You do it every day and it gets mundane. Well, the one day that you don’t pay attention is day you get hurt.”