fatal accident

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper looks over a pickup that was involved in a fatal accident on Sept. 22 near Wellsville. Jorge Luis Robles has been arrested and charged in relation to the crash.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A man who authorities say was involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last week is now facing felony charges in the 1st District Court related to the incident.

Jorge Luis Robles, 38, faces one count of second-degree negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, third-degree negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, class-A driving under the influence and four other misdemeanors and infractions.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.