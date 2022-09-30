A man who authorities say was involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last week is now facing felony charges in the 1st District Court related to the incident.
Jorge Luis Robles, 38, faces one count of second-degree negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, third-degree negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, class-A driving under the influence and four other misdemeanors and infractions.
Charges were filed against Robles on Wednesday, the same day he was booked into the Cache County Jail.
On Sept. 22 around 6 a.m., law enforcement responded to a six-vehicle traffic accident near the American West Heritage Center. A press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety indicated a black Ford F-150 pickup headed south drifted into northbound traffic. Initially swiping a Chevy SUV, authorities wrote, the truck continued on and struck two other vehicles.
Six vehicles overall were involved in the crash. Joshua Hansen, a 38-year-old man from Brigham City, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, Robles was the only occupant of the truck. Utah Highway Patrol troopers wrote Robles was located by authorities in the passenger seat and the driver’s side seatbelt was buckled.
Robles was transported to a local hospital for treatment, troopers wrote, where healthcare providers were said to have observed “behavior indicative of having an illegal controlled substance in his system.” The results of a blood test are pending, troopers wrote.
The affidavit states Robles’ license had been revoked, and he had also been released on bail for a felony controlled substance case filed earlier this year.
Another person was also injured in the crash and required surgery, the affidavit states.
Court records show Robles made his initial appearance for the charges on Friday. He was ordered to be provisionally held without bail.
