1400 N flood

A corroded pipe that erupted affected traffic on 1400 North on Sunday.

 Photo courtesy of Mandy Petersen

The damaged pipe that powered an unplanned, geyser-like water feature on 1400 North across from the Cache Valley Mall on Sunday afternoon has been fixed, city officials say.

“I think the pipe had corroded in that location,” said Joe Hawkes, Logan city’s water/sewer collection division manager, “which is why it broke.”

