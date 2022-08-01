The damaged pipe that powered an unplanned, geyser-like water feature on 1400 North across from the Cache Valley Mall on Sunday afternoon has been fixed, city officials say.
“I think the pipe had corroded in that location,” said Joe Hawkes, Logan city’s water/sewer collection division manager, “which is why it broke.”
The eruption caught the attention of several people who happened to be near the location. A picture of the incident, posted in the Cache Valley 411 Facebook group, garnered a few creative takes about what happened.
“They really should announce when they turn on the splash for grown-ups,” Erin Pierson Barton commented on the post. “Could’ve had a wild party.”
“Geez, another car wash,” Brock Meacham commented.
According to Hawkes, however, playing in the impromptu spout probably wouldn’t have made for a fun end-of-weekend activity, and people should generally avoid such sprays.
“It was throwing softball-sized rocks out of the hole,” Hawkes said. “We want people to stay away so that they’re safe, and that’s why the police responded so quickly.”
Though this kind of break is common in Logan’s system, Hawkes said the trajectory and power of Sunday’s burst made it exceptionally noteworthy.
“It was angled up,” Hawkes explained, “and it was a large enough hole in the pipe that it had a lot of flow which could get through and maintain that pressure.”
Hawkes said the repair process of such incidents involves severing the broken section of the pipe on either end of the crack and replacing it with a spliced piece that won’t cause such problematic disturbances.
The repairs did not take long.
“Today is when we paved,” Hawkes said. “Hopefully, people don’t even really notice that anything happened if they didn’t drive by on Sunday or today.”
Hawkes said those who become aware of leaks can report them by calling 435-716-9095.