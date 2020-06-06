The Bear River Health Department reported 197 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday presumably as results from contact tracing and targeted testing at a local meatpacking plant continue to come in.
Saturday's increase follows 198 new cases reported Friday, bringing Cache County's total to 709 cases. Box Elder County, meanwhile, is reporting two new confirmations, bringing its total to 49. Because Rich County is still reporting zero confirmed cases, there are 758 cumulative cases in the three-county district. The number of hospitalizations remained at 14, but Utah epidemiologist Angela Dunn has said that hospitalizations are typically a trailing indicator and that number is expected to rise after localized spikes in the state.
Utah set a new record for its single-day count increases Saturday, with 546. Gov. Gary Herbert extended a health order Friday, keeping the state under its "yellow" or "low-risk" coronavirus precautions.
For more information, visit the BRHD at brhd.org/coronavirus. For state counts and info, visit coronavirus.utah.gov.