Novel coronavirus infections continue to rise in the Bear River Health District and in local schools.
The district, which includes Cache, Rich and Box Elder Counties, has reported an average of 58 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases a day for the past seven days. BRHD surpassed 4,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 4,063. About 82% of those cases have been among Cache County residents. Of the remainder, 700 cases have been reported in Box Elder and 20 in Rich.
The Utah Department of Health announced Sunday that an elderly Cache County long-term care resident had died, bringing the district to a total of 12 deaths attributed to COVID-19. The individual was a man in the 65-84 age range.
At least one more Cache County resident, a 91-year-old, died in Logan Regional Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to family members, but has yet to be reported in state or local figures.
Six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the district; five in Cache County and one in Box Elder. The number of hospitalizations reported by the Bear River Health Department has fluctuated over the past week, starting with a low of one case last Monday, jumping up to a high of 12 cases by Wednesday before dropping again to three cases by Friday. Five of Wednesday’s hospitalizations were in Box Elder County, despite the lower number of cases there.
There are 16 active cases in the Logan City School District as of Monday, according to the district’s website. Half of those cases are in Logan High, five cases are at Mount Logan Middle School, two at Woodruff Elementary and one at Ellis Elementary.
The latest figures available for Cache County School District show 34 active cases as of last Friday, up from 13 reported last Thursday.