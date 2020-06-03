The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cache County surpassed 300 on Wednesday, according to the Bear River Health Department.
Cache County saw 42 new confirmed cases Wednesday, and there was one more confirmed case in Box Elder County. The cumulative total of lab-confirmed cases in the district is now 341. BRHD considers 86 of those cases recovered.
At least two more people have been hospitalized due to the virus in the district, one in Box Elder and one in Cache, according to BRHD’s Wednesday report. A total of 12 people in the district have been hospitalized due to the virus.
Dozens of new cases in the county have been confirmed daily over the past week. Bear River Health Department officials state increased numbers are anticipated after “targeted” testing clinics at locations in “critical industries” in an effort to protect employees but keep those industries operating. BRHD officials have declined to comment on rumors of outbreaks at local factories.
Local and state health officials also anticipated a rise in numbers as most locations in Utah relax restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus.
Rich County, also in Bear River Health District, is still reporting zero cases.
In the state overall on Wednesday, just less than 10,500 cases have been confirmed, an increase of nearly 300 from Tuesday and a daily rate increase of 2.9%. Most of the state’s cases, about 6,500, are considered recovered. Nearly 224,000 tests have been performed.
Almost 830 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic, and 117 deaths among state residents have been attributed to the disease. Three of the four new deaths reported Wednesday were among Salt Lake County long-term senior care residents.
Wednesday’s increase comes after 31 new cases reported in the district on Tuesday.
Health officials recommend social distancing precautions to help avoid contracting or spreading the virus, including avoiding large gatherings, avoiding going within 6 feet of someone outside your household, and wearing a mask at times when close contact likely can’t be avoided, such as grocery shopping.