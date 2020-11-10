While it's too early to tell whether Utah's new state of emergency will have any effect on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bear River Health Department continues to report increasing rates of the virus.
The district reported 97 new lab-confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the 7-day rolling average of new cases to 127. Which Cache County usually reports the largest increase in the three-county district, only 37 of Tuesday's new cases came from Cache and 59 came from Box Elder. Rich County reported one new case.
About 20% of the COVID-19 tests performed in Cache County came back positive during the 7-day period ending Nov. 6, the last time the state updated released a county-by-county look at that statistic.
There are an estimated 2,001 active cases in the district, and 6,523 people total have had the virus. There have been no new deaths attributed to the virus in the district for roughly a week, leaving the count at 12 in Cache County and eight in Box Elder.