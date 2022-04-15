A crash on US 89/91 on Thursday left a woman with minor injuries, knocked over a power pole and left a neighborhood without power for time.
Around 1:30 p.m., law enforcement responded to a northbound Honda Pilot that had left the roadway and sheered a telephone pole. Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen said also went through a chainlink fence near Poulsen Trailer Sales and struck two trailers on the lot.
Another accident occurred after the pole fell into the road. According to Jensen, a second vehicle swerved to avoid hitting the pole and struck a third vehicle.
“Evidently, the car was having difficulty keeping its lane of travel,” Jensen said. “We had actually been notified of the vehicle, prior to the crash, that it was reckless or at least not being able to hold its lane appropriately.”
Traffic in both directions was fully shutdown for about 35 minutes, Jenson said, until single lanes of travel were opened.
Jensen said the woman in the car was a Cache Valley local and the sole occupant of the car and none of the injuries reported were life threatening.
The incident is still under investigation, Jensen said, and criminal charges have not entirely been ruled out.
“We don’t know if this is distraction. We don’t know if this is intoxication in some form or fashion,” Jensen said. “We don’t know causation yet.”