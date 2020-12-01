Two new deaths attributable to COVID-19 were reported in the Bear River Health District on Tuesday, one each in Cache and Box Elder counties.
The newly reported deaths bring the counties to a total of 32 COVID-19 deaths among people listing permanent addresses within the three-county district, with 16 in Cache and 16 in Box Elder.
Utah has been among the states with the lowest COVID-19 mortality in the U.S., with about 27 deaths per 100,000 residents compared to 82 per 100,000 nationwide. The Bear River Health District is lower still, at about 17 deaths per 100,000 residents. That figure is likely to increase in the weeks following the district's peak in reported infection rates a week and a half ago.
The rolling 7-day average of new daily cases in the district was about 138 on Tuesday, up from about 131 on Monday. Estimated active cases in the district were up to about 2,470. Active cases fell from a high on Nov. 24 of 2,840 to about 2,440 on Monday.