After declining over the last week of November, the rate of new COVID-19 cases in the Bear River Health District rose again over the first few days of December.
The rolling average of new coronavirus cases reported each day over the past seven days reached about 160 on Wednesday and Thursday, after bottoming out at 130 cases a day for the period ending Sunday.
Box Elder County reported two new deaths on Wednesday, bringing it to a total of 18 residents whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. The larger Cache County has recorded 16 deaths, and the much smaller Rich County still reports zero.
BRHD's website reported only 30 new tests on Thursday. If that figure is accurate, it will likely mean a drop in the number of new cases that will be reported over the coming days but an increase in the percentage of tests that come back positive. The 7-day percent positivity for the three-county district was 24% as of Thursday.