A driver appears to have come away from a crash where his car rolled multiple times without serious injury on Thursday near Wellsville, though a dog riding with him died.
A 29-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra northbound on the highway out of Sardine Canyon shortly before 10:30 Thursday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, the man was traveling too fast and likely distracted, and he rear-ended a Pontiac Grand Prix going about 65 mph northbound in the right-hand lane at about 6100 South on U.S. 89/91.
The man’s car skidded off the road and off the right shoulder, rolling several times into a field and coming to rest on its roof.
“It was a very high speed rollover,” Brenchley said. “He’s lucky — they’re both lucky, but he’s especially lucky to walk away.”
The man had an abrasion on his arm and a pain in his abdomen. He was taken via private vehicle to a local hospital. A dog riding in the car with him died in the crash.
The woman driving the other car was able to pull to the side of the road and did not sustain immediately apparent serious injury. She was taken via private vehicle to a local hospital to be examined for possible whiplash and a pain in her shins. The rear end of her car was damaged.
The man was likely traveling over 80 mph and was cited for following too closely, Brenchley said.
Brenchley said drivers should be careful and pay attention, especially going into the summer holiday weekend.
“The Fourth of July weekend is always extremely busy,” Brenchley said. “Everybody wants to get to where they’re going, and we ask that people slow down and drive safe and limit the distractions in their car.”