Firefighters were able to extricate the driver of a semi that overturned and plunged into the Logan River on Wednesday morning near Milepost 474 in Logan Canyon.
Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Nick Street said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. The driver, who was reported to be conscious and alert, was transported to Logan Regional hospital. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Kendrick said the driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. No other vehicles were involved and there were no other injuries, Kendrick said.
UHP Sgt. Jason Kendrick said the 22-year-old driver was headed northbound in the canyon when he took a curve in the road at too great a speed and rolled off the right side of the road into the river. Kendrick said the man was rescued from the cab of the truck by firefighters who waded into the river and extracted him on a stretcher.
“He was seat-belted, which we believe saved him from significant injury,” Kendrick said.
The semi was hauling two belly-dump trailers. Street said the trailers were empty and no hazmat was required for cleanup.
Kendrick said traffic was reduced to one lane till about noon, when the canyon was closed completely. Kendrick said the canyon was closed until 3:30 p.m.