A head-on collision between a Ford Escort and a semi-truck Monday resulted in the second dramatic rescue from the Logan River over the past three days.
According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street, the northbound Escort traveled partially into the southbound lane where it was struck by the semi-truck. After the collision, a semi-truck — filled with food-grade grease — flipped onto its side into the river.
According to scanner traffic, the incident happened at approximately 2:10 p.m. and the driver of the Escort was initially believed to have died. However, according to Street, the driver was alive and transported by ground to a local hospital in critical condition.
Street said seatbelts appeared to be used and airbags properly deployed.
The truck had two occupants who were able to exit the vehicle and were sitting on the toppled tanker awaiting rescue. Logan City Fire Department extended a fire truck ladder to the occupants; another 6-8 foot ladder was dropped down to them for them to climb up and be brought to safety on shore. Multiple tow trucks were on scene and at least two groups of first responders were stationed downriver to catch victims were they to be swept by the current.
Street said the driver of the semi was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The incident happened at milepost 473 in Logan Canyon — just yards from where a mother and four children were extracted from their minivan stuck in the river on Saturday.
The truck was extracted from the river around 6 p.m., according to scanner traffic. At the time of publishing, the canyon remained closed.