The Utah Department of Health is reporting Monday the first death of a Cache County resident attributed to COVID-19, a woman older than 85. Like the Bear River Health District’s only other reported coronavirus death so far, the woman was a permanent resident of Cache County but was outside the state when she contracted the virus and when she died, according to officials.
Further details, such as whether the woman had underlying health conditions or how she contracted the virus, remain undisclosed. BRHD spokesperson Josh Greer said he believes the woman was in Nevada at the time.
The first death attributed to COVID-19 among district residents was Allen Dee Pace, 68, a Willard man who was serving a mission in the Detroit area for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when he caught COVID-19.
The health district, which includes Cache, Rich and Box Elder counties, has seen a cumulative total of 103 lab-confirmed cases of the disease. The Bear River Health Department considers 76 of those cases “recovered,” which includes patients who are “at least 3 days fever free without the use of medication, have improvement in respiratory symptoms, and 10 days must have passed since symptoms first appeared.”
Among the district’s 103 total cases, 78 have been from Cache and 25 have been from Box Elder. Rich County still reports zero lab-confirmed cases.
Utah reported a total of about 8,500 cases Monday, out of more than 196,000 tests performed. Ninety-eight deaths due to the disease are reported statewide. More than half of positive cases are among Salt Lake County residents. San Juan County reports the highest rate of cases, with 268 cases among more than 17,000 residents.