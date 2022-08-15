BR bottoms accident

 Courtesy Photo/Tremonton Fire Department

Last weekend was a busy one for emergency personnel in the Tremonton/Garland area, who responded to at least three accidents in the area.

On Saturday, Tremonton ambulances 32 and 35, along with the Rescue 31 fire engine responded to a single-vehicle accident in the Bear River Bottoms on Highway 102 east of Tremonton. Upon arrival, responders found that several bystanders had stopped and were holding the vehicle off of the driver, who was partially ejected.

