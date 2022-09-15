fire uniform

One individual was injured and a cabin destroyed after a fire near Porcupine Reservoir on Thursday, authorities say.

According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire crews were notified of a structure fire in the Scare Canyon area near Porcupine Reservoir around 4:20 a.m. The cabin has been identified as a total loss, authorities wrote, though the fire was fully contained and no other damages were reported.

