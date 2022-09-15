One individual was injured and a cabin destroyed after a fire near Porcupine Reservoir on Thursday, authorities say.
According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire crews were notified of a structure fire in the Scare Canyon area near Porcupine Reservoir around 4:20 a.m. The cabin has been identified as a total loss, authorities wrote, though the fire was fully contained and no other damages were reported.
The male who called in the blaze also reported injuries sustained while trying to extinguish the fire, according to the release, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The release states there was a delay in response due to “communication issues” with the male. The cause of the fire is under investigation and additional information is unavailable at this time, authorities wrote.
“We would like to remind those camping in secluded areas to be aware of your location in order to help first responders get to you in a timely manner, if needed,” the press release states. “It is not uncommon in high stress events for individuals to struggle with communication that can aid in a quicker emergency response. Also, remember, your personal safety is much more important than any property.”