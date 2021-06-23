Firefighters from Mendon, Cache County, Wellsville and Logan responded to a barn fire in Mendon on Wednesday where a similar blaze occurred earlier this month.
According to Erik Andersen, the Mendon Fire Department Assistant Chief and incident commander, firefighters responded to the scene around 8:15 a.m. Andersen said the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
“We had visible flames, heavy smoke on arrival,” Andersen said. “The flames were probably 20-to-30 feet above the building.”
The cause of the fire is unknown, Mendon Fire Chief Ray Olsen said, and Utah State Fire Marshals have been contacted to help investigate.
Olsen and Andersen confirmed the fire had taken place on the same property as another barn fire that occurred on June 10. Olsen said the latest fire was “odd” in that there did not appear to be a good explanation for why it occurred. Andersen said there was no electricity running to the barn and nothing substantial stored inside.
“That’s why we’re bringing out state fire marshals for investigation,” Andersen said.
However, Olsen said it’s not uncommon to request state fire marshals to help investigate the cause of a fire, and Andersen said he was hopeful the investigation would be completed quickly.
“We get them up quite regularly,” Olsen said. “More than anything, it’s just (getting) second eyes on it.”
There were no injuries to people or livestock associated with Wednesday’s barn blaze, and no equipment was damaged. However, Olsen said the structure itself was a total loss.
The barn fire earlier this month resulted in the loss of hay stored inside the barn, and Olsen said investigators were initially leaning toward spontaneous combustion of hay as the cause. Now, Olsen said, they are taking a closer look.
“We’re trying to figure out what we got going on here,” Olsen said.
For Andersen, responders were grateful the fire was called in while Mendon’s full-time firefighters were on the clock. Andersen said full-time and volunteer firefighters responded promptly and had the fire knocked down in nearly 20 minutes.
“They did a great job,” Andersen said. “They were out the door real quick.”