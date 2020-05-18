s&s fire

Firefighters stand on the roof of a building at a former S&S facility after a shed caught fire on Monday in North Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A fire at a former S&S Sports facility caused minimal damage to the exterior of the building on Monday but caused irreparable damage to two compressors.

“They’re destroyed,” said Logan Assistant Fire Chief Craig Humphreys.

Humphreys said the fire was located at a detached shed used to house the two compressors. Firefighters responded to the call around 11:30 a.m., he said, and made quick work of the fire.

“The fire attack went very well,” Humphreys said. “We were able to get a very quick extinguishment.”

While there was a power outage reported on Monday as well, Humphreys said he was unsure if the two incidents were related and said the cause of the fire is unknown.

The building was vacant, Humphreys said, and there were no injuries.

