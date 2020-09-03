A fire at the construction and demolition waste area of Logan City Landfill had the attention of firefighters for nearly 10 hours on Thursday.
Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys said firefighters responded around 1:30 a.m. to the large and highly visible fire, which was reported by a passerby on State Route 30 and a Cache County deputy. The fire was extinguished around 11:30 a.m.
Humphreys said fires like this one are difficult to extinguish due to a high density of fuel packed into the landfill and the lack of nearby fire hydrants. Over 80,000 gallons of water were shuttled from the closest hydrant to the fire via tanker trucks, Humphreys said.
“It took a significant amount of water in order to extinguish that,” Humphreys said. “The landfill employees, they assisted us with heavy equipment, with dozers and loaders to move the material so we could continue to wet it.”
Humphreys said the specific cause of the fire is unknown, but there are many possibilities. According to Humphreys, there have been three or four fires at the landfill in the past decade, and it’s important for people to follow the landfill guidelines regarding where and how to dispose of certain materials.
“They’re difficult fires to extinguish — we try to do everything we can to prevent it,” Humphreys said. “The environmental folks have some pretty strict regulations on what can go in the landfill because we want to prevent that.”
Though unsure of what caused Thursday’s fire, Logan Conservation Coordinator Emily Malik said oftentimes fires are caused by improperly disposed-of chemicals and other forms of hazardous waste. Malik said hazardous waste varies from batteries and electronics to stains and cleaning supplies.
“There is a whole host of things in your household that shouldn’t be put in your black can or into the landfill,” Malik said.
Malik said a free household hazardous waste disposal is open six days a week for such items; a small fee is required for the disposal of tires or appliances with refrigerant.
Businesses “are generally aware of procedures and practices to dispose of things properly,” Malik said, explaining they need to contract with a company to dispose of waste.