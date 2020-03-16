Firefighters responded to a structure fire at Walton Trailers in North Logan on Monday.
According to Jason Killinen, the assistant chief with the North Logan Fire Department, firefighters responded to the call at around 11:45 a.m. extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes. There were no injuries, minimal property damage and employees were expected to return to work the same day, according to Killinen.
Killinen said the fire was unintentionally caused by a heat gun being used in the facility that caused insulation in the wall to catch fire.
“There was a heat gun that was placed near a wall by an employee,” Killinen said. “Where it was placed it caused the trigger to activate on the heat gun and ran long enough that it started a fire in the wall.”
Killinen said the employees correctly utilized a single fire extinguisher that halted the majority of the fire.
“Fire extinguishers really were helpful in this situation,” Killinen said.