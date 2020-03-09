A family of six is displaced after firefighters made quick work of a townhome fire in Providence.
Around 2 p.m. on Monday, firefighters responded to the fire at 340 West Spring Creek Parkway. Logan City Assistant Fire Chief Craig Humphreys said the fire was located an upstairs bedroom of the townhome and was extinguished in minutes. He said heat and smoke damage was found in the downstairs portion of the home.
According to Humphreys, one adult, two children and two cats were in the home at the time of the fire. Luckily, no one was injured, Humphreys said, and the cats were accounted for.
“I’m just glad everyone was OK,” Humphreys said.
Humphreys said a standard firewall between the townhomes kept the fire from spreading to additional units.
“That assists us in containing the fire,” Humphreys said.