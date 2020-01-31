Two 18-year-olds were hospitalized in a five-car wreck in Providence on Wednesday.
Just after 10 p.m., at the intersection of 1700 South and State Road 165, a midsize pickup collided with a large SUV. The southbound SUV struck the eastbound pickup at highway speeds and pushed it into three northbound vehicles parked at the light.
“The color of the light is still under investigation,” said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Kendrick.
Kendrick said the 18-year-old male driver of the pickup was flown to an undisclosed hospital with significant injuries, while the 18-year-old female passenger was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the SUV, another 18-year-old male, did not have immediately apparent injuries, nor did the drivers of the parked vehicles.
The crash and subsequent investigation closed SR 165 for nearly four hours, Kendrick said.
There were no drugs or alcohol involved, Kendrick said, and no citations have been issued at this time.