In the middle of a dry summer and a busy wildfire season, the U.S. Forest Service has announced fire restrictions going into effect Friday on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
Campfires and coal, charcoal or wood stoves will be in developed campgrounds under the restrictions, according to a Forest Service announcement released Wednesday.
The restrictions also limit smoking to within enclosed vehicles, buildings, in developed campgrounds, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material. Using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are clear of flammable materials.
“Implementation of fire restrictions normally occurs based on a combination of factors that are carefully measured,” the Forest Service release states. “Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources. Additional restrictions may be applied as conditions warrant.”
The restrictions are expected to remain in effect until rain or snow curbs wildfire risk, USFS states. Violations of fire restrictions in National Forests are resolved in federal court.
Building and maintaining a campfire on the National Forest while under fire restrictions is a violation that carries a mandatory appearance in federal court.
Target shooting is allowed on Forest Service land, but use of exploding targets or tracer ammunition is prohibited in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Officials discourage target shooting on or near dry vegetation, especially during times of high wildfire risk.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources closed the Richmond and Providence/Millville wildlife management areas to shooting on Tuesday. The restriction is expected to last until fire conditions improve.