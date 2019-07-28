The city of Franklin, Idaho, has issued an official drinking water warning after suspected e. coli bacteria was discovered in the city’s water supply.
Residents are being told to use bottled water for drinking, tooth brushing and other household uses in which water is consumed. In lieu of bottled water, officials warn water should not be ingested without boiling it first for at least one minute.
The warning is in effect until further notice while the city water supply is monitored and corrective action is being taken. The Idaho Department of Water Quality has been notified.
General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by bacteria such as e. coli and other disease-causing organisms is available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 800 426-4791.