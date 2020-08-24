An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed three homes in Garden City on Saturday night.
Fire officials reported that at approximately 8:55 p.m. a residential fire started with a mobile home at 3199 Nina Loop in the Sweetwater Trailer Park subdivision in Garden City. Propane appears to be the one of the initiating factors in the fire.
As the fire progressed, it consumed the first home and quickly spread to three other structures, ultimately destroying three structures and badly damaging a fourth home that caught fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in the fourth home and at least one other structure sustained minor damage for a total of five structures destroyed or damaged.
During the course of the fire, several large explosions caused by multiple propane tanks shook the immediate vicinity and multiple smaller explosions as well. All home owners are accounted for and no injuries were suffered by bystanders or first responders.
Fire crews from Garden City Fire District, Laketown Fire District, and Bear Lake County Fire Department responded with eight engines and at least 35 Firefighters. The fire was declared under control and extinguished by approximately 11:30 p.m.
"Our mutual aid partners were key elements of the success of the incident," the Garden City Fire District stated in a press release.
Residents and visitors in the area reported hearing and feeling the explosions from several miles away.