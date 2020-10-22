As intensive care units deal with overflow from a spike in COVID-19 patients statewide, Intermountain Healthcare is asking people to observe antiviral precautions.
"Health care resources across the state are increasingly under strain," said Intermountain Medical Center Medical Director Mark Ott in a press conference Wednesday, "and that's particularly true of our highly trained ICU care teams, who are taking care of many of these patients."
The hospital system has launched a social media campaign that aims to connect faces to the ICU workers now shouldering the extra burden of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"Today we're calling upon our community members to help us in this effort," Ott said. "We need you to mask up, to social distance appropriately, to wash your hands and stay home if you are sick."
Many of the most serious patients in Cache Valley hospitals are routinely transferred to hospitals in the Ogden or Salt Lake City areas. As those ICUs fill to capacity, however, the Bear River Health Department is reporting its highest number of COVID-19 patients staying in local hospitals: 13 people were hospitalized in Cache County with the coronavirus, BRHD reported Wednesday.
Last week, Intermountain opened a surge ICU at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George. On Wednesday, it began transferring its less serious cases from its largest hospitals there, according to Ott.
Persistent messages from government and health officials that it's up to individuals to curb the global pandemic appear haven't stopped COVID-19 cases from ramping up sharply since shortly after schools reopened in the fall. BRHD estimated 1,229 active cases in the three-county health district, meaning that many people have tested positive for the virus within the past three weeks and have not died. The health department had originally confirmed with individuals that their symptoms had subsided before considering them recovered, but following an outbreak at a meatpacking plant in Hyrum, its epidemiology team could not keep up with the effort and transitioned to reporting estimated, not confirmed recoveries.
Perhaps equally persistent as health officials' calls for social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing is the spread of medical misinformation and conspiracy theories, including that the virus was created by America's enemies, that it is on par with seasonal flu or that it will suddenly disappear in two weeks after the presidential election is over. Health experts have consistently tried to brace the public for the pandemic to last much longer, however.
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, has said he believes that even though a vaccine may be available by the end of the year, it may take until the end of 2021 or longer to stamp out the virus to such low levels that the pandemic could be considered over.
Intermountain Healthcare has launched a campaign in the hopes of showing the public the toll the virus is taking on overloaded hospital workers.
"We wanted you to hear directly from those who are taking care of these patients on the front line, physicians, nurses and others, particularly in the ICU, so you can see that there are real faces and real people that are dealing with this," Ott said.
This story will be updated.